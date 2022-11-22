The Green Lantern, aka Hal Jordan (played by Ryan Reynolds), is a force for good in the universe, dimming the pain inflicted by Parallax. Turns out that green is a good color choice for a superhero dedicated to easing hurt — at least that’s what researchers at Duke University Medical Center found in a preliminary study.

Presented at this year’s American Society of Anesthesiologists’ meeting, the researchers said that they had fibromyalgia sufferers with chronic pain wear green-tinted glasses for four hours a day for two weeks. It resulted in the participants’ use of fewer opioids and seemed to reduce pain-related anxiety!

