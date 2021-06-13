During the more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, boat sales — both those with motors and those without — skyrocketed nationwide.
The outdoor nature of boating made it attractive for those trying to follow strategies for slowing the spread of the coronavirus. That proved true and then some in the tri-state area, according to those on the frontlines of the water sports industry, and has not let up more than a year later.
“Last year was the busiest and best year we ever had, for everything — restaurant, our service department, fuel, our slip capacity,” said Jeremy McDowell, co-owner of Midtown Marina, at 285 Fifth St. in East Dubuque, Ill. “And so far, we are destroying what we did last year to this point, to the extent that I don’t even like it. You can’t plan for it. You can’t find the people (to hire). It’s insane. The workforce has been depleted, and everybody else bought a boat, from what I can see.”
McDowell said Midtown built 10 new, covered boat slips during the winter to add capacity. In less than a week, he said, all were rented out for the season.
Midtown specializes in hosting motorboats. But canoeing and especially kayaking also have grown in popularity since the pandemic’s advent.
“We see it more and more that kayaking has just exploded,” said Brian Preston, director of the Dubuque County Conservation Department. “It’s been hard to find one since last spring.”
Luckily for all the new boat owners, the tri-state’s creeks, rivers and lakes offer myriad opportunities for surface water leisure.
With motor
In the area, the Mississippi River is the predominant place for operating motor boats, as it boasts some of the only water deep enough to be navigable and where wakes are allowed. Between Lock and Dam No. 10 at Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue, Iowa, the river is dotted with launches and docks.
Private boat launches like the River of Lakes Campground in Bagley, Wis., and the Fentress Lake Marina and Resort in East Dubuque, offer more commercial options.
Also, nearly every city along the river has a municipal boat launch operated by those cities. State parks along the way also have launches.
The City of Dubuque operates two sizable boar ramps, one at A.Y. McDonald Park and the other on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The river in the tri-state area is remarkable for its islands and the backwaters they create, as well. The vast majority of those are part of the Upper Mississippi River Fish and Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These backwaters are navigable most of the year and offer unique scenery for boating. Maps are available at tinyurl.com/uzhkmsze.
The only public lake large enough for motor boats in the area is Lake Delhi.
Without motor
The Mississippi River also can offer great canoeing and kayaking opportunities.
Pool 10, north of Prairie du Chien and McGregor, Iowa, has a number of canoe trails, highlighted by the FWS here: tinyurl.com/b7mp3ymm.
In and around Dubuque, there are canoe launches at the John Deere Marsh, on the refuge and managed by Dubuque County Conservation. There also are launches at Mud Lake Park, Massey Marina and on Catfish Creek in the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Off the Mississippi, the Maquoketa River has many launches and popular stretches. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources offers maps here: tinyurl.com/r82z5hvy.
Lytle Creek also is an increasingly popular waterway for kayakers, especially its length that borders Bowstring Wildlife Management Area.