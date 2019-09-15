This contemporary home includes sleek lines and loads of natural light.
Enclosed by three walls, the courtyard allows homeowners to relax outside.
Accordion glass doors create a smooth transition from the dining area to the outdoor space, allowing for easy entertainment.
Inside, the modern layout includes a large kitchen that opens completely to the living room for a seamless flow.
Two bedrooms reside on one end of the main floor, while the master suite is located on the other.
