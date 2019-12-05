The Guild of Saint Genesius, Loras College’s honor society for theater arts, will present its annual Christmas radio play — this year, “A Christmas Carol” — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall on the Loras College campus.
General admission is $5. Loras affiliates are free.
The Charles Dickens holiday classic will come to life as a live 1940s-style radio broadcast, with live sound effects and musical underscoring by the Loras College Jazz Ensemble.
Members of the guild will bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
“The Guild of St. Genesius’ annual radio play is a much beloved Loras Christmas tradition,” said Ryan Decker, assistant professor and director of theater, who also advises the guild, in a press release.
“Likewise, Charles Dickens’ Christmastime ghost story is one of the most popular and beloved holiday tales of all. We’re very excited to share this immortal narrative on our stage.”
Student members of the guild include Caroline Breitbach, Morgan Muenster, Jake Heelein, Emily Burback, Ben Colwell, Michael Delaney, Molly Flanagan, Amelia Foley, Krystyna Kaminski, Amber Krieg, Emily Lemire, Josh Vogt and Brittany Zanazaro.
Decker supervises, with direction by Muenster and jazz ensemble direction by associate professor of music and director of instrumental music Glenn Pohland.