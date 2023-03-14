Play: “Murdered to Death”
Performers: Lancaster Community Players.
Times/dates: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Site: Grantland Theatre,
218 S. Madison St.
Cost: $12 for reserved seating; $10 for balcony seating.
To purchase tickets, call 608-778-7726. Tickets are also available at the door beginning one hour before showtime.
Synopsis
A spoof of the British “whodunit,” and in particular Agatha Christie’s brand of drawing room murder mysteries, “Murdered to Death” is set in an English country manor where Mildred, the (sort of) wealthy owner of Bagshot House, is struggling to maintain appearances.
Mildred entertains for the weekend with help from her niece, Dorothy, and her faithful, albeit creepy, butler Bunting. Her guests include an English colonel and his long-suffering wife, a shady French art dealer and his high society moll and a spinster who considers herself a bit of an amateur sleuth and seems to attract murder wherever she goes.
Following a mysterious death at the house, inept and bungling local Inspector Pratt takes on the case, battling against the odds to solve the murder. Will the guilty party be unmasked before everyone else has met their doom?
Tidbits
- “Murdered to Death” is the first in a trilogy of plays featuring Inspector George Algernon Pratt, a bumbling police detective who achieved his rank through an administrative error.
- The play features a cast of 10 actors. This is the Lancaster Community Players’ first on-stage production in over two years.
- Peter Gordon is a British playwright known for his comedies. He is also the founder of the Piggyback Theater Company in his hometown of York, England, a nonprofit theater whose goal is to perform new works to aid local charities.
- The cast includes nine LCP veterans: Bill Haskins as Inspector Pratt, Max Nalepinski as Constable Thompkins, Kim Martens as Mildred Bagshot, Amy Alcott as Dorothy, Shawn Steinhoff as Colonel Craddock, Sally Harper as Margaret Craddock, Michael Steffel as Pierre Marceau, Lisa Nicolai as Elizabeth Hartley-Trumpington and Bill Mahaney as Bunting. A newcomer to the LCP stage, Andrea Washa will take on the role of Jane Maple.
Quotable, from director Ann
Savides Dolan:
• “The group is anxious and excited to be back in production after their 2 1/2 year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- “I’m tickled to death to bring live theater back to Lancaster.”
- “When I asked about people’s interest in doing a show, I had an overwhelmingly positive response.”
- “This is a very talented cast, and the show is pure, unadulterated comedy.”
