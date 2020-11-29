The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-state area. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Dec. 29. $37-$82.
Celtic Woman Celebration, 7 p.m. June 2. $42.
The Roundup Music Festival, June 24-26. Ticket prices vary by performer.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. May 7. $15-$33.50.
Taj Mahal, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $45-$65.
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $15-$180.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 6. $25 advance, $30 day of show.
Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. March 12. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 14. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Delbert McClinton, 8 p.m. April 9. $35, $40 day of show.
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. July 30. $22-$32.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m. June 17. $49, $69, $99, $128.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $39.50, $49.50, $75.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $68.50, $88.50, $143.
Mercy Me, 7 p.m. April 9. TBA.
Kane Brown, 7 p.m. April 22. $78, $88, $98, $100.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 18, 2021. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. July 10. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.
TobyMac, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Little River Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 12. $39.95-$62.95.
Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $19.95-$100.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. April 10. $19.95-$150.
Josh Turner, 8 p.m. April 23. $19.95-$150.
Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. April 24. $19.95-$169.
Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. May 15. $19.95-$150.
Home Free, 8 p.m. June 11. $19.95-$150.
Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $60.95-$155.
Jerrod Niemann, 8 p.m. Aug. 14. $29.95-$35.95.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. $19.95-$45.95.
Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, $16.95-$151.
Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Sept. 17. $19.95-$150.
Randy Houser, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $19.95-$65.95.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com