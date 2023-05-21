Today is Sunday, May 21, the 141st day of 2023. There are 224 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
• In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
• In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.
• In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).
• In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 331/2 hours.
• In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
• In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.
• In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
• In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer- wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.
• In 1979, former San Francisco City Supervisor Dan White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the slayings of Mayor George Moscone and openly gay Supervisor Harvey Milk; outrage over the verdict sparked rioting. (White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison; he ended up serving five years and took his own life in 1985.)
• In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during national elections by a suicide bomber.
• In 2000, death claimed actor Sir John Gielgud at age 96 and author Dame Barbara Cartland at age 98.
• In 2018, Syria’s military captured an enclave in southern Damascus from Islamic State militants after a monthlong battle, bringing the entire capital and its suburbs under full government control for the first time since the civil war began in 2011.
Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 82. Musician Bill Champlin is 76. Singer Leo Sayer is 75. Actor Carol Potter is 75. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 72. Actor Mr. T is 71. Music producer Stan Lynch is 68. Actor Judge Reinhold is 66. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 64. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 57. Actor Fairuza Balk is 49. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 49. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 49. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 40. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 39. Actor David Ajala is 37. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 36. Country singer Cody Johnson is 36. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 33. Actor Sarah Ramos is 32.
