Letter writing not a lost art at Shalom

If letter writing is a dying art, Shalom Spirituality Center program coordinator Mary Potter Kenyon is determined to resurrect it with a couple of upcoming events.
She and Sue Schuerman will lead a class on writing letters from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Shalom, 1001 Davis St. Kenyon will discuss fun facts about the famous and infamous history of postal mail, ideas for displaying and storing meaningful letters and information about agencies that accept cards and letters for cancer patients and military.
After lunch, Schuerman, a certified Legacy Letters instructor from Cedar Falls, Iowa, will discuss the background of legacy letters as a way of communicating what matters most in life to family, loved ones or future generations.
Attendees will create an envelope from old maps and a legacy letter, and leave with note cards and stamps.
Cost for the program is $25 per person, which includes lunch and materials. Sign up with a friend and get in for half price.
• Local artist Susan Tollefson will facilitate “Art as Prayer with Hand-painted Greeting Cards,” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Cost is $12, and includes materials.
• Want to work on your Christmas card list, prepare cards for our military or cancer patients or just catch up on some letter writing? “Snail Mail Socials” will take place on subsequent Saturdays; Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Shalom library. Light refreshments will be served. Greeting cards and stationery will be available.
No offering required, freewill donations of stationery, greeting cards and stamps welcome.
For more information or to register, call 563-582-3592 or Kenyon at 563-582-3592 ext. 14.