What's it worth on eBay? Heating up for root beer floats

This vintage sign sold for $426.

With summer here and temperatures pushing the triple digits, this recently sold item brings to mind the summertime treat of a root beer float.

Dad’s Root Beer was created by a company in Chicago in the late 1930s and was famous throughout the Midwest.

It continues to be available today.

Needing to build name brand recognition, distributors of various products would provide items to the retailers, like this tin-painted sign.

An added feature that gave this sign extra value was the thermometer that is built into it, giving an added reason for the retailer to hang the sign in their stores.

This vintage item recently found two bidders that drove the value to $426.

