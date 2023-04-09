Let your entrepreneurial side take the reins. Be the pioneer who excites everyone with your vision and see what unfolds. Opportunity knocks this year, but you must be willing to take advantage of it. Surround yourself with people who are concerned about the same things you are. Be direct, keep things simple and do your part.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have the drive to get things started, but don’t fall short. Ask someone you trust to pick up where you left off. It’s better to share the glory rather than let things fall apart.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.