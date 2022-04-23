Title: “him + her.”
Genre: Feature-length drama.
Country: USA.
Run time: 97 minutes.
Director: Ice Mrozek.
Writer: Ice Mrozek and Independence Hall.
Producer: Independence Hall.
Online: www.youtube.com/watch?
v=ebnruXxyUPc
Synopsis: Inspired by true events in 1989, two strangers — a young woman in Detroit and a young man in Chicago — connect when their phone lines unexpectedly cross.
But rather than hanging up, something sparks them to continue the conversation. Both searching for meaning and answers in their lives, they forge a connection that gives them the will to transform what’s been haunting them. With their lives going in different directions and long distance an obstacle to a lasting commitment, they decide to meet for one day. The fleeting encounter, experienced in an unusual way, will change their lives forever
Behind the scenes: Writer/director Ice Mrozek was determined to tell this story of crossed telephone lines because he couldn’t forget that 1989 phone call when he found himself connected to a stranger.
“What should have been a quick disconnect turned into an extraordinary journey, one that we were both too naive and too unequipped to understand,” Mrozek said. “In the mid-’90s, I wanted to make this film and to play myself, but I couldn’t make it work. As the years went on, I thought about her every day.”
Mrozek reworked the script, deciding to remove the middle-aged characters he had written, opting to preserve the authenticity, beauty and mystery he had experienced as a young adult with younger characters.
In life, Mrozek never met the young woman on the other end of line, although he thought about her often.
“I made choices against conventional wisdom (for this film) by not showing the full faces of the lead characters during the first act,” he said. “And insisting that the two lead actors were kept from seeing each other during the three-week shoot.”
That proved a bit of a challenge, but the crew pulled it off.
“We had a ‘closed eyes and blindfolds’ policy during resets, and a (production assistant) carrying a sheet to shield them from one another,” said writer/producer Independence Hall. “It sounds bizarre, and I guess it is, but you have to see the film, and it will all make sense.”
Actors Cristina Spruell and Callan MacAuliffe didn’t even know each other’s names, and they didn’t meet until 2021, three years after principal photography on the film had wrapped.
“The Walking Dead” fans will recognize McAuliffe. The Australian native played Alden, a pivotal character on the AMC series, for four seasons.
“him + her” will be screening at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival today at 4 p.m. at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.