That’s right — on Jan. 9, 1920, George Polley made good on his promise to scale the 57-story Woolworth building in lower Manhattan.
Although police intervened to arrest him on the 30th floor, he was dubbed, “The Human Fly.”
But Polley was not the first to engage in “buildering,” a term applied to those who climb the exterior walls of towering structures. (Other verbs include edificeering, urban climbing, structuring and roofing.). He was, however, one of the most entertaining. He often pretended to lose his footing and balance much to the thrill of spectators below.
The years 1915-1920 mark the peak era of buildering in cities like New York. Before that time, there were few skyscrapers such daredevils deemed worthy of summiting.
After 1920, laws were enacted making edificeering illegal. New York banned “street exhibitions of a foolhardy character in climbing the outer walks of buildings by human beings.”
Polley scaled more than 2,000 buildings by the time he died at age 29 — from a brain tumor.
In genealogical records he appears as “George Polley, ‘The Human Fly.’” I doubt that’s a moniker most of us would cherish.
There were at least six others who received the same nickname for their roofing feats.
George Willig climbed the South Tower of the World Trade Center in 1977. John Ciampa, an Italian American stuntman also known as “The Flying Phantom,” climbed for 10 years.
James Dearing scaled the Rutherford County Courthouse (but died after completing his climb). Harry Young climbed New York’s Hotel Martinique to advertise the silent film, “Safety Last,” but fell to his death midway up.
While most builderers used hooks, ropes and clamps, Harry Gardiner, wearing street clothes and tennis shoes, shimmied up scores of buildings in the U.S. and Europe without any special equipment.
You might have visions of actor Harold Lloyd hanging from an enormous outdoor clock high atop a skyscraper in the silent film, “Safety Last.” Unlike actual human flies, however, Lloyd climbed up just a few feet while the set and camera angles were engineered to appear as if he was skyscraping.
Although it’s largely fallen out of vogue to risk splintering your spine with such aerial feats, as recently as 2016, 17-year-old Stephen Rogata scaled Trump Tower in New York using suction cups.
Why do they do it?
For some it’s the prospect of thousands of spectators gathering to watch you and only you. Others thrill at the adrenaline rush. Rogata was hoping for a private meeting with Trump.
Some were clearly out to promote sales and businesses. Johnny Meyer climbed so that afterward he could claim, “See, I used this nerve tonic, and I wasn’t afraid of anything.”
Builderers Gardiner and Jack Williams were professionals with business managers and press kits who worked for hire. Their employees worked the crowds below for donations.
Perhaps best-known today is Alain Roberts, the “French Spiderman.” In 2020, Roberts climbed the 48-story Tour Total in Paris to garner support for workers striking against President Macron’s pension reform.
He also scaled the 38-story Agbar Tower in Barcelona to call for governments and individuals to be more responsible in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
As someone who freaked when our 4-year-old grandson wanted to jump off the seventh stair, I’ve got to believe there’s a better way.
Happy New Year, y’all.