Hardcover Fiction
1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
4. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
7. One by One, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
9. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
11. What Are You Going Through, Sigrid Nunez, Riverhead Books
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
14. Monogamy, Sue Miller, Harper
15. The Exiles, Christina Baker Kline, Custom House
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Disloyal: A Memoir, Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham, Random House
7. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
8. Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump, Peter Strzok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
9. Eat a Peach: A Memoir, David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
10. Just Us: An American Conversation, Claudia Rankine, Graywolf Press
11. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
12. Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Gallery Books
13. Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, Jenna Bush Hager, Morrow
14. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
15. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
6. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
7. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
9. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
10. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
11. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
12. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
13. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
3. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
4. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
6. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
7. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
8. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
9. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Penguin
15. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
5. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central\
6. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. Before the Ever After, Jacqueline Woodson, Nancy Paulsen Books
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
8. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
10. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
11. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
12. Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story), Daniel Nayeri, Levine Querido
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young Adult1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
7. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. You Should See Me in a Crown (An Indies Introduce Title), Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
10. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
11. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
12. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
13. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Wild Symphony, Dan Brown, Susan Batori (Illus.), Rodale Kids
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
7. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. The Barnabus Project, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Devin Fan, Tundra Books
10. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
11. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et. Al, Penguin Workshop
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic New in Series: I Survived The California Wildfires