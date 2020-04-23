MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center will host a Facebook Live concert, featuring Everett Dean, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, on the venue’s Facebook page.
Hailing from St. Louis, Dean first appeared on Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s stage in 2015, when he portrayed Elvis Presley in “The Killer, the King and Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.” He next appeared there in 2018 in “Rock Baby Rock.” His most recent appearance at the venue was on New Years Eve with the Jersey Girls in “Let’s Rip it Up!”
Dean began his career by winning his first music contest at age 12. Since then, he and his backing group, The Lonesome Hearts, have performed across the country.
Dean serves as the focal point in the musical trilogy, “The Killer, the King and Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.” He fronts the solo tribute, “Elvis: Remembering the King.” He also was featured at the Icon Theater in Branson, Mo., in such shows as “Jukebox Journey: A history of 1950s and 1960s,” as well as “The Rockabilly Kings: A Tribute to the Legends of Rockabilly Music.”
Dean has recorded three CDs, including a self-titled release, “Honey Poppin’ Daddy” and his most recent, “Ten Foot Pole.”
Ohnward Fine Arts Center will be accepting donations at PayPal.Me/OhnwardFineArts.