Around 3,750,000 births happen in the U.S. annually, and 375,000 babies are born preterm. That’s one of the consequences of gestational diabetes, which affects between 2% to 10% of all pregnancies. Premature birth is especially likely if you’re diagnosed with GD before week 24. Then you are 10 times more likely to deliver early than if GD develops later in your pregnancy.
Gestational diabetes’ other health risks to you and your fetus include preeclampsia in Mom (high blood pressure during pregnancy along with damage to organ systems) and C-section. For the fetus, being overweight at delivery can result in a difficult birth and even fetal death. After a birth with gestational diabetes, Mom is at increased risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease, and cancer. And the child is at risk for obesity, insulin resistance and neurocognitive development problems.
That’s why research, published in Clinical Nutrition, is such good news. It shows that counting carbs and following a DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan may lower insulin resistance and insulin and glucose levels while pregnant. The carbs you eat should be complex and fiber-rich (eliminate the whites — bread, grains and potatoes, including fries). And, according to another study published in Nutrients, you should limit carbohydrates to 35% to 45% of your total calories, with a minimum of 175 grams of quality carbs a day (about 700 calories) consumed in three small meals and two to four snacks. To get started, check out health.clevelandclinic.org; search for “DASH diet.”