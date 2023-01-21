If your birthday is today: Reevaluate your relationships and think about who you want to help. Making your concerns known will help set a solid foundation for what's to come.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Your willingness to fight for your beliefs will make a difference. A serious attitude and a genius idea will attract attention.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get involved in something and you'll make a difference and meet someone who can help you. An offer that will change your life is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for opportunities in unusual places. Reach out to people who can offer a different perspective on life, love and happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do what others expect of you. Take a unique approach to an old problem. Pay attention to what others want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your insight and ability to do what you need to do to reach your goal will give you the edge you require to outmaneuver anyone who tries to stand in your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Simplify your life, relationships and how you do things. Eliminate any drama and the pressures and stress that debt and liabilities can cause. Reinvent how you use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open to suggestions. Someone will repay a favor that will stabilize your situation and your relationships with important people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Invest in taking what you love to do to the next level. Keeping up with what's trending will ensure that your goals stay relevant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in local events that will encourage you to meet people. Refuse to let an emotional incident define how your day unfolds.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Budget wisely. Don't let anyone disrupt your plans or give you a reason to retreat. Don't hesitate to live your life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be kind and helpful. Reach out to a like-minded someone. A partnership will turn out to be lucrative and bring you joy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself until you work out a plan that doesn't require outside help. Work quietly behind the scenes until you are satisfied that you can do things your way.
