One of my long-term projects these past few years has been to have a multimachine arcade cabinet, complete with glowing marquee and delightfully click-y joysticks.
(Seriously, micro-switches must have been the fidget toys of the 1980s.)
Today, I stand as the proud owner of just such a curio, ready to drop a nostalgia bomb for a childhood that never was.
After all, I grew up in a fairly small town in Wisconsin. There was no arcade there, unless you counted the game room in the local Pizza Pit. And that was just skee ball and that delightfully unwieldy old “The Simpsons” arcade game. And — sorry to any fans of the Pit out there — subpar pizza.
No, I don’t know what triggered the sudden longing for an experience I missed out on by about a decade and a half, and yet, I’ve got the hunk of wood and electronics ready to boot up at a moment’s notice.
I didn’t precisely build this wonder, though, as my carpentry skills are about on par with an actual piece of wood. The shell, instead, was purchased from a friend and modified to suit my purposes.
Such purposes include, but are not limited to: A delightfully tacky string of smart lights following the contours of the cabinet, cup holders with light up LEDs to carefully guide your beverage of choice to a safe landing, a tin with art from the original “Pac-Man” arcade cabinet, a flat screen TV that displays pixels so sharp they could make my eyes bleed and two hilariously large bookshelf speakers hanging off the top.
It hasn’t woken any neighbors, but you definitely can hear it outside on the front porch.
And, while it’s tempting to fit a mini-fridge into the currently open front, I think eventually an old-school coin door with those little red light up coin return buttons is in order. Not that I’m going to charge myself to play. That’s just for guests.
It’s been a huge hit for family game nights. Between racing games, beat ’em ups (usually starring mutated turtles) and my favorite, “Bubble Bobble,” there’s something for everyone.
The most surprising part though, is that the standout hit for my wife and I has been a humble Neo Geo golf game from 1996 by the name of “Neo Turf Masters.”
It’s a coalescence made in heaven in that it combines my knowledge of clickety buttons and digital interfaces with my wife’s real-life enjoyment of the “Sport of Kings.” In other words, she knows what club to pick, and I know how to pick it.
This isn’t to say we’ve been playing cooperatively. Far from it. Mostly we just play until she gets a win, 3 a.m. be darned.
And, for the most part, nobody’s thrown anything.
All of those things, in my score book, count as a win. Especially those rounds I won by the seat of my pants and the luck of the ... Polish? Swiss? French Canadian? (In other words, I come from good old cheese, lutefisk and beer stock.)