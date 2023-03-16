The tale of toymaker Geppetto’s wooden puppet Pinocchio is given new life in this musical, which tells the classic story from Geppetto’s perspective, and tackles the questions of what it means to be a “real” father.
As Geppetto travels beyond the toy shop to discover the meaning of family, he is joined by the Blue Fairy, Stromboli and a cast of familiar characters as he struggles with the challenges of being a parent.
When faced with the thought of never seeing Pinocchio again, Geppetto learns the joys of being a father and loving one’s child unconditionally.
This family-friendly musical follows Pinocchio’s journey from a wooden puppet to a real, live boy and Geppetto’s transformation from creator to real, live father.
Tidbits
More than 150 middle school students will be performing on stage and working behind the scenes.
The two-hour show will include a 15-minute intermission.
Told from Geppetto’s perspective, the musical is a retelling of the 1883 Italian’s children’s book, “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” by Carlo Collodi, the pen name of Carlo Lorenzini, a political journalist turned children’s literature writer.
Audiences will recognize some familiar songs from the 1940 Disney film “Pinocchio,” including “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings.”
