Event: SFO — A Journey Tribute

Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Road.

Cost: The first 100 tickets will be $5. Remaining tickets will be $10 and increase the day of the show. Tickets are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Patrons must be 21 or older.

• SFO aims to recreate the vocals of lead singer Steve Perry.

• Front man Gabe Jacobs is an internationally renowned vocalist, emulating the vocal styles of Perry, GeddyLee (Rush), Peter Cetera (Chicago), Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) and others.

