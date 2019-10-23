Event: SFO — A Journey Tribute
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Road.
Cost: The first 100 tickets will be $5. Remaining tickets will be $10 and increase the day of the show. Tickets are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
• SFO aims to recreate the vocals of lead singer Steve Perry.
• Front man Gabe Jacobs is an internationally renowned vocalist, emulating the vocal styles of Perry, GeddyLee (Rush), Peter Cetera (Chicago), Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) and others.