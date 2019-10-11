'Remembering Old Galena' to take place Oct. 19

GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will present a musical tour of the past with “Remembering Old Galena” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 19 at 7:30 pm.
The boom days of lead mining, the golden era of steamboats, the turmoil of the Civil War — all are part of the historic fabric of old Galena.
This original one-hour musical production, written by Galenians Ronn Toebaas and Carole Sullivan, offers a portrait of the town’s colorful history. It includes 20 songs from the 1820s through modern original tunes by Carole Sullivan and Jim Post.
The cast includes Jenni Ackerman, Deb Hyland, Emily Painter and Carole Sullivan, with backdrop and lighting by Jan Lavacek.
Ackerman was recently seen in “Calendar Girls” at the Grand Opera House in Dubuque, and has stage managed a number of theatrical performances. Hyland is remembered for many roles with Main Street Players. Painter also was in “Calendar Girls” and she performs regularly as part of the cast of “Women of Courage and Commitment.” Sullivan splits her time with stage directing, performance and as the executive director for the Galena Center for the Arts.
Lavacek is the lighting designer for the Dubuque Heartland Ballet and has designed many sets for theaters in the area.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and for $8 students. They can be purchased at the door on the evening of the performance. Seating is limited.