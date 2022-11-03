If your birthday is today: Adding comfort and convenience to your living space will ease stress. Trying something new and exciting will encourage you to do what makes you happy. Map out a course and refuse to let anyone interfere or control your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try applying your skills and experiences to something that makes you feel good. Doing your best will motivate others to help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Revisit your options. Listen to an expert, not to someone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Live in the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take the road less traveled and see where it goes. Those you encounter will enrich your life. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Don't let outside influences interfere with your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Leave nothing to chance regarding your financial status. Put your papers in order and map out an investment plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Observe. You will discover who is on your side and who isn't. Doing something physical will encourage you to revisit old ideas.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Recognize your capabilities and how to use what you know to get ahead. Choose your course of action based on your needs. Be cool!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can't please everyone, so aim to do what makes you happy. Question what others ask you to do. Information shared with you could change your feelings about an acquaintance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your ideas will be spot-on. Work alongside those who share your enthusiasm. Turn whatever you do into something enjoyable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do whatever it takes to keep the peace. Be a good listener and put your energy where it will do the most good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll come up with a way to please everyone while still handling your prime concerns. Pay attention to how you present yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Spend more time learning, teaching and working as a team player. Express your feelings, what you are trying to achieve and what you need others to do to help you reach your goal.
