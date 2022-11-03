If your birthday is today: Adding comfort and convenience to your living space will ease stress. Trying something new and exciting will encourage you to do what makes you happy. Map out a course and refuse to let anyone interfere or control your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try applying your skills and experiences to something that makes you feel good. Doing your best will motivate others to help you.

