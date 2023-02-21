If your birthday is today: Truth matters; offering false information will cost you. Expand your awareness. Striking a balance between work and play will help you build strong relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to the truth. Get the facts and make decisions that won't jeopardize your long-term goals. Adjust your spending to stay on budget.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't share too much information until you have sorted out the pros and cons. Reevaluate your relationships.
Recommended for you
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Avoid stubbornness and hesitation. Verify information. Your vision, hands-on help and openness will win support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let jealousy or manipulation point you in the wrong direction. Evaluate how you can help others and still reach your goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't take on too much. Coordinate your plans to include people and activities offering a different perspective on life, love and happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Let your charm dazzle someone you want to impress. Be open about your intentions. Personal growth and romance are apparent. Support a group that's addressing an issue you care about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Traveling will encourage you to try something you've been afraid to pursue. Don't let fear of failure hold you back. Embrace challenges.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Time spent with colleagues, clients or classmates will lead to fresh insight. Start a discussion and hash out what you are willing to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen to complaints and find solutions. Finding unique ways to get along with others will make your life easier.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Tell it like it is, or someone will correct you. Look on the bright side, but don't lose sight of your responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider what you must do to improve your life. A home improvement project or changing your lifestyle will set you on a positive path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Offer hands-on help, but don't give away money you cannot afford to donate. Reach out to someone you lost touch with. A change of location could be in the offing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.