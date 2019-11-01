Ask Kristen Eby how she feels about a local musical ensemble she helped establish 20 years ago, the conductor responsible for inspiring words from singers’ lips is rendered speechless.
“I just can’t believe it has been that long,” she said, with a laugh. “It doesn’t feel like it has been 20 years.”
In a year that has marked major milestones for several local arts organizations — among them, the Dubuque Arts Council and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra youth ensembles celebrating their 50th anniversaries — Julien Chamber Choir is honoring its platinum year. A concert for the occasion, “Songs of Celebration: 20 Years of Julien Chamber Choir,” will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound’s Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
In addition to works by Britten, Copland, Rutter and Stroope, the ensemble will perform selections from its first concert, which took place in 1999.
“It’s fun to revisit,” Eby said. “There’s a lot of wonderful music on this concert program.”
An intimate experience
Co-founded by Eby, also the director of choral activities at the University of Dubuque, and Jeff Pappas, a former director of choral activities at Clarke University, the two sought to create an intimate choir experience for local singers that, at the time, wasn’t readily available in the community.
“The group was the brainchild of Jeff,” Eby said. “His vision was to provide another choral opportunity that was more of a chamber ensemble. There already were excellent large groups, like the Dubuque Chorale, in the area, and our intention was never to compete with that. But there wasn’t much for singers who wanted to make music in smaller, more intimate setting.”
Chamber ensembles generally include a smaller number of musicians. In choirs — which are divided into four primary vocal parts (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) — chamber styles feature fewer voices to a part.
When Eby and her family moved to Dubuque from the West Coast in the late 1990s, Pappas approached her with helping him bring the group to fruition.
“I had experience both as a choral conductor and as an accompanist, so I think he was looking for someone who not only could help him get the group off the ground, but who could accompany and help plan and conduct concerts,” Eby said.
Christened Julien Chamber Choir after Dubuque’s founder, Eby took over the group after the inaugural concert and Pappas’ relocation for another choral conducting position.
Music to the ears
Beginning with approximately 19 singers, the group has made it its mission to not expand much beyond that.
“At our largest, we had about 26,” Eby said. “Right now, we have 21. The number fluctuates a bit, but generally, we like to keep it at about five people per voice part. But we’ve performed music that has featured larger divisi (or subsection of a voice part).”
In addition to performing works composed specifically for chamber choirs, Julien Chamber Choir also has performed selections penned for larger ensembles — sometimes requiring only one or two singers to carry a vocal part.
Eby chalks up that capability to the majority of the ensemble being comprised of professional musicians, including high school and collegiate conductors, as well as other music educators. They’re rounded out by several who perform professionally. On occasion, even highly skilled high school singers have been invited to join the auditioned group.
“We really are able to perform a variety — everything from early music, like Bach, Mozart and Brahms, to more contemporary composers,” she said. “I do always like to program new music, or something that has been written in the last 10 years. We lend ourselves well to a lot of folk song arrangements, but we’ve also performed spirituals. Our biggest mission is to program music that is accessible to the listener. And because I have so many choral directors that sing in the group, we’re always able to help each other out, and let each other know about different pieces.”
One is Scott Mattison, who teaches music at Chadwick-Milledgeville in Chadwick, Ill., and has sung with Julien Chamber Choir for 18 years. He also serves as the group’s associate conductor.
“I think one of the biggest joys is singing in a group of like-minded adults and musicians,” Mattison said. “I’ve taught music for 35 years, so it’s a nice respite to be able to unite with these singers for a common purpose. For the most part, members have stayed the same. It’s sad when we do see people go, but it’s fun to see new faces come in. Collectively, we have been able to make some wonderful music together throughout the years and enjoyed a lot of performance opportunities.”
A choir of peers
In addition to an eight-week rehearsal schedule ahead of the group’s two concerts per season — one in the fall and one in the spring — Julien Chamber Choir has sung by invitation at a number of events inside and outside of the area.
Eby said the low time commitment helps retain singers, as well as accommodate many members’ busy teaching schedules. Mattison added that it lends itself toward establishing a foundation of friendship built upon the music members create with one another.
“Over the years, you find these fellow singers and colleagues have become friends,” Mattison said. “We’re together for eight or nine weeks, then go back to our own lives and come together again. Every time we reconnect to make music, it’s something special.”
Eby echoed that sentiment, saying that it satisfies her creative drive.
“The caliber of musical performance that we are able to achieve is really life giving to me as a musician,” she said. “I think for a lot of us who are educators, the group enables us to ‘fill our own cup,’ so to speak. And because everyone performs at a very high musical level, no one feels as though they have to be the ones carrying the weight. Really, it’s a choir of peers. I find every concert that I learn something from those I’m working with in the group, whether it’s someone who is adept at poetry, history or language. Everyone in Julien Chamber Choir brings something to the table.”