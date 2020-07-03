Ram is an eighth-grader at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque. As a 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee qualifier, she is passionate about using words to strengthen connections between generations. She started Lives Through Letters after the cancellation of the 2020 spelling bee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to put her passion for words to use in service to seniors. Outside of competitive spelling, Ram enjoys art, reading and playing her cello.