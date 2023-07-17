If your birthday is today: Your open mind will absorb information that will help you this year. Change may not be your thing, but it will help you achieve your long-term goals. Step up and be the one to make a difference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take nothing for granted. Keep things simple and use what's necessary to reach your goal. Don't exaggerate or renege on promises. Be willing to work hard.

Recommended for you

Tags