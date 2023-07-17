If your birthday is today: Your open mind will absorb information that will help you this year. Change may not be your thing, but it will help you achieve your long-term goals. Step up and be the one to make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take nothing for granted. Keep things simple and use what's necessary to reach your goal. Don't exaggerate or renege on promises. Be willing to work hard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let anyone pressure you or talk you into something that makes you uncomfortable. Put your energy, experience and knowledge into something promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on opportunities, learn as you go and change what's necessary. Put faith in yourself and those who share your work ethic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't lose sight of your goal. Emotions will heat up if pressure is applied. Choose your words wisely and be precise in your actions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of your responsibilities. Travel, communication and education are favored. Don't make impulsive decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen to your heart. Be cautious of people pushing false information. Do your research. Don't let others make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't fear being different. Make every penny, decision and move count. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Give others the same freedom you expect in return. Agree to do only what's reasonable. Peace requires honesty and empathy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose to be original. Let your imagination lead the way, and embrace what brings you joy. Spend time with individuals who can offer different perspectives on life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let outside influences cause distress. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone in your way. Let your actions speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Move forward, but don't make unnecessary changes. Focus on what makes you feel good. Don't believe everything you hear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't limit yourself. Reach out to experts. Make changes at home that complement your lifestyle. An unusual situation will turn into a worthwhile lesson. Protect your health.