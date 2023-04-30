Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
4. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
6. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
9. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, J. Ryan Stradal, Pamela Dorman Books
12. The Trackers, Charles Frazier, Ecco
13. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Mariner Books
14. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
15. Simply Lies, David Baldacci, Grand Central
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
10. Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World, Gretchen Rubin, Crown
11. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs, Mary Louise Kelly, Henry Holt and Co.
13. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
14. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
15. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab, Tor
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
13. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
15. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
8. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
9. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
10. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
11. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
12. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit, Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Little, Brown Spark
15. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
3. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
4. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet (Illus.), First Second
15. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
7. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. Silver in the Bone, Alexandra Bracken, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Sunshine: A Graphic Novel, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Graphix
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
11. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
12. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Harry N. Abrams
5. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
7. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
10. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
6. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Anjan Sarkar (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
