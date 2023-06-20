When Wyatt Earp formed a posse for his infamous “Vendetta Ride,” he was looking to avenge the death of his two brothers. It was not a gathering that promoted long and happy lives. Hopefully, the days of such destructive posses are long gone, and we can concentrate on how beneficial it is to your health to have a posse that provides support, a helping hand and comfort.
Nowhere is that more evident than in a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Researchers looked at cancer survivors who were age 50 and older and measured their loneliness index every four years in terms of feelings of lacking companionship and isolation. They found that folks with the highest loneliness score were 139% to 212% more likely to die from their cancer over the 12-year study period than those who were the least lonely.
Previous research indicates that the correlation between cancer death and loneliness may be because loneliness itself is associated with chronic conditions such as heart disease, as well as depression and other mental health disorders, which in turn can lead to unhealthy behaviors such as poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, use of recreational drugs and elevation of inflammation-causing stress hormone levels.
If you’re a cancer survivor, I urge you to join a support group through the American Cancer Society, CaringBridge, or your oncologist’s hospital. Reach out to friends and family online, by phone and in person. And dive into the support provided at LongevityPlaybook.com.