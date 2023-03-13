Good nutrition is the fuel for happiness, intelligence, accomplishment and enduring health. But American kids are being deprived of those remarkable benefits in record numbers and to a degree that is hard to wrap your head around.

New information released in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report reveals that almost half of kids ages 1 to 5 don’t eat even one vegetable a day and around a third don’t eat even one serving of fruit. Plus, 57% drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once during the last week, according to the study. Limiting or reducing foods higher in added sugars, including sugar-sweetened beverages, is important because added sugars are associated with increased risk of obesity, cavities, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the report adds.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.