Diana Nyad, who at 64 swam the 110 miles between Florida and Cuba, says she used swimming to escape from emotional pain. Now, it turns out it’s also a great way to float away from lower back pain — something that afflicts 84% of folks at some point in their lives and is a chronic problem for around 23% of people.
New research in JAMA Network Open says that a therapeutic aquatic exercise program eases chronic lower back pain more effectively than other physical therapy. The pool-based workout routine they tested starts with a 10-minute active warm-up session, followed by 40 minutes of water exercises and a 10-minute cool-down session. Participants’ target during the 40-minute exercise period was to hit 60% to 80% of their maximum heart rate. Maximum heart rate is figured by subtracting your age from 220.
Basic exercises that take advantage of water’s buoyancy and strength-building resistance include:
• Water walking. In water waist-high, walk across the pool swinging your arms as if walking on land. Keep your back straight; don’t tiptoe. Tighten your abdominal muscles and maintain an upright posture.
• Buoyant stretches. Stand on one leg, slightly bent. Bend the other leg and bring your knee up to — or toward — your chest. Gentle! Alternate with stretching your leg out in front of you and holding it steady for a count of five, then lowering slowly.
If you want to try paddling away from your lower back pain, ask your doc for a referral to an aquatic exercise program.
