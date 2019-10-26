SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Kids Halloween Party, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Celebrate Halloween with stories, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and a craft. For all ages, but those younger than 6 should be accompanied by an adult.
Imagination Center, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Explore and create at three creation stations with coloring pages, play sprockets and watercolor painting. For kindergarten and older.
Annual Church Auction, 5 p.m., Cuba City (Wis.) United Methodist Church, 401 S. Main St.
Sunday
Tri-State Wedding Extravaganza, noon, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Frankie’s Story,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Nate Jenkins, noon, Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Celebration of Life for Bob Troy, 2 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Music by River City Ramblers, The Mississippi Band, The Kruser Brothers, Big MoJo, Boogie Monster and HTMF.
Johnnie Walker, 5 p.m., Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
John Janssen, 7 p.m., 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Singing Dubuque’s History, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Featuring the Dubuque Chorale and Children’s Choir.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Massey Road, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
today-Sunday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining/Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Sunday
Singing Dubuque’s History, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Featuring the Dubuque Chorale and Children’s Choir.
“Frankie’s Story,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Will include a four-course meal, wine or beverage of choice and the theater for $59.95, plus tax, per person. Allow for about two hours for the dinner.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m. and noon, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Haunted Mine Tour, 6 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Descend deep into the mine for a lantern-lit tour. Details: www.mining.jamison.museum.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeryville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill, Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Dimensional Brewing Co. Beer Release 11 a.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.