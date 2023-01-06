Soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died at age 49 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Some days earlier, he’d written: “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more ... and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”
Just four days after Wahl blogged that info, the journal JAMA Network Open published a study on how short-term, work-related stress can trigger an acute cardiovascular event such as stroke — especially if a person doesn’t have any way to control or mitigate stressful situations.
Acute stress stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, causing blood vessels to contract and increase blood pressure. That puts more pressure on weakened vessels and causes plaque that’s lining arteries to rupture. (Blood vessel dilation and weakness is routinely screened for in most preventive medicine visits — get yours if you’re over 35).
Home-related stress, such as family conflict, divorce, death of a spouse or violence, also can up the odds of a stroke.
Want to reduce your cardio risks? A three-month pilot study of folks with high blood pressure found that 15 minutes of yoga added each day to a five-days-a-week aerobic exercise routine reduces systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improves 10-year cardiovascular risk.
So, to diminish stress on your cardiovascular system, incorporate the dynamic duo of aerobics and yoga into your weekly routine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.