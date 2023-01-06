Soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl died at age 49 from a ruptured aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Some days earlier, he’d written: “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more ... and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Just four days after Wahl blogged that info, the journal JAMA Network Open published a study on how short-term, work-related stress can trigger an acute cardiovascular event such as stroke — especially if a person doesn’t have any way to control or mitigate stressful situations.

