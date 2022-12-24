Why are the streets filled with bright lights in the middle of winter? Why are homes adorned with candles and strings of colorful lights during this time of long nights?
In a world with much darkness and despair, people are longing for light to brighten the gloom and shine forth so we can find the way.
Why is there greenery hung on doors and windowsills? Why are many people setting up trees in their homes and decorating them with shiny balls to reflect the light?
In a world of death and dying, people are yearning for signs of life to drive away the fear. They are looking for life amid death.
Why is there music playing in the streets and shops? Why are people singing songs of joy and promise in bleak midwinter to break the silence?
In a world of doubt and grief, people are hungry for reasons to rejoice and to move into the future with hope.
Why are people gathering in their homes to visit, converse and eat together? Why are they meeting for worship services at unusual hours with lights in the darkness, blooming plants on display and music in their voices?
In a world of loneliness and isolation, people are searching for companionship and human kindness.
Many faith traditions have stories during winter featuring light in the darkness, life in the face of death, music amid the silence and companionship in times of loneliness.
W.H. Auden writes of the magi (wisemen) in his poem, “For the Time Being: A Christmas Oratorio”:
“The weather has been awful,
The countryside is dreary,
Marsh, jungle, rock; and echoes mock,
Calling our hope unlawful;
But a silly song can help along
Yours ever and sincerely:
At least we know for certain that we are
three old sinners,
that this journey is much too long, that we
want our dinners,
and miss our wives, our books, our dogs,
but have only the vaguest idea why we are what we are.
To discover how to be human now
Is the reason we follow this star.”
For Christians at Christmas, the birth of Jesus is light in the darkness, life overcoming death, a reason to sing in the cold night and a companion for the sojourn.
In the Christian faith, the incarnation means Emmanuel, God with us.
May we be lights, life, songs and companions for one another on our journeys.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
