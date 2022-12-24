Why are the streets filled with bright lights in the middle of winter? Why are homes adorned with candles and strings of colorful lights during this time of long nights?

In a world with much darkness and despair, people are longing for light to brighten the gloom and shine forth so we can find the way.

Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.