The Avery Foundation of Dubuque hit a milestone recently, awarding its 100th grant to a cancer patient in the tri-states, according to a press release.
The foundation was established in March 2017 in the memory of James and Julie Avery, who both passed away from cancer. It began awarding grants to applicants in December 2017. Since then, it has provided more than $73,000 in grants, officials said.
Applicants can apply for grants to help with financial burdens during treatments. The foundation helps pay mileage to and from clinics, lodging and meals. Other assistance can include the cost of comfort medications or medical equipment or supplies not covered by insurance.
The Avery Foundation serves cancer patients in Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.