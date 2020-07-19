What's it worth on eBay? Selling an empty box

This item sold for 10 times its original worth.

I love finding value for clients in places that they would never look.

Recently, I was working with a collection of jewelry and pocket watches, and if you are a regular reader of my columns here, you will remember the pocket watch from last week.

This item is related to pocket watches but only in so far as it was the box that held the pocket watch for sale.

This box was for a Hamilton pocket watch that, when sold, was priced at just $10.

I say that knowing that $10 today might buy lunch, but 100 years ago, that same $10 would have been more than a week’s worth of wages.

This box was crafted in fine detail with dovetailed joints and brass hinges and locks and, with its original sales certificate, sold on eBay for $55.98.

