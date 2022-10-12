If your birthday is today: Take care of situations and responsibilities yourself. Be disciplined when handling health, financial and contractual matters. Choose activities geared toward fitness and good health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Hesitation will work against you. Redirect your energy where it counts, and keep an eye on transactions that can affect your finances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let confusion and uncertainty stand in your way. Consider what's working for you and head in that direction. Look for opportunities to do something positive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) If you embellish something, someone will expect more than you are willing to give. Put emphasis on your positive attributes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home. Keep the peace. Make changes that will add to your comfort. Take care of debt and unfinished business.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't jump to conclusions. Decide how to proceed and put in the time, effort and resources to ensure you do things right the first time. Trust yourself, not others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change in how you do things will spark interest. Connect with people who want to make a difference. Don't waste time arguing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Follow the money until you are sure where every penny is going. Keeping track of your expenditures will help you make better decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Refuse to let someone's demands slow you down. Put your energy, money and time where you feel comfortable. Don't share secrets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do everything by the book. Reinvent your skills to suit trends. Make promises and keep them. Don't be afraid to commit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Situations will get blown out of proportion at home and work. Take a moment to reflect on what's going on and how you can tip things in your favor. Keep your valuables safe.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Process your options before you make a move. Don't feel pressured by someone trying to get you to make a premature decision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of heart will prompt you to learn something new. Mingle with people who can offer answers, suggestions and a helping hand. Make your actions count.
