When I joined the Telegraph Herald several years ago, I agreed to uphold core journalistic principles.
These hold truth and accuracy above all else.
We promise the public, in a social contract of sorts, that we will shine sunlight on the power-hungry and deceptive, burning holes through those who seek to obfuscate the facts unless the fourth branch of government blocks their way.
We, the defenders of the First Amendment, ask the tough questions and deliver the facts to you on a platter.
But not when it comes to Santa Claus.
I was unaware of this tenet before I drank the Kool-Aid following the initiation ceremony.
We will never, NEVER write the truth about Santa. Better yet, avoid stories of Santa altogether.
What the truth about Santa is, I cannot say, because I am not allowed to. But the rule is, simply put, Santa = hush, hush.
This might be construed as lying, but who doesn’t dispense a little white lie now and then for the sake of our relationships? Of course, you love the spangled bracelet your husband gave you on your 45th anniversary. I love it, too.
Apparently, dear reader, articles about Santa generate furious complaints that go directly to my editors, whose lives already are black holes of stress. Each angry phone call whittles away at the steel-plated armor they wearily don each morning like shackles. If I breathe heavy, I’m afraid my bosses will break.
Of course, you might wonder how old the average TH reader is.
I asked our circulation department this question. They did not know.
But I reckon people too young to apply for a credit card likely are not their household’s primary subscriber. And how many 8-year-olds forgo the funnies for local news on 1A in which we might detail just what Santa is really up to? Or publish an expose on the man behind the white whiskers?
These details are beside the point, dear reader. Just no stories on St. Nicholas.
Did you see our Christmas coverage this year? Let me rehash.
We documented Santa at work in the tri-state area. He and Mrs. Claus (she lacks a first name) danced with residents at a Dubuque group home. Good ol’ St. Nick chit-chatted with kiddos at Western Dubuque High School during a Christmas meal. He has a workshop in Galena, Ill., where he employs high schoolers.
The Associated Press even got in on the fun: “Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him,” a reporter wrote on Dec. 24.
But let me tell you, we are perpetuating a myth about this jolly old geezer, who thinks he can still razzle dazzle after goodness knows how many centuries. Well, in the U.S. of A., not quite three.
OK, you know what?
I swear, I might get fired for this.
I’ll tell you the whole truth about St. Nicholas.
The bitter world that you protectively swaddle the youngsters from, trying to shield them from the sting until Benji or Darla are old enough to come to grips.
Santa. Umm. Santa…
Santa doesn’t like your child’s cookies.