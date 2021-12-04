Editor’s note: This is the seventh of an ongoing series that will highlight the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
Almost 125 years ago, a beautiful church on Dubuque's Main Street was dedicated.
Every aspect of the building had been carefully chosen by the building committee, from the Bedford limestone exterior to the Sienna marble pulpit.
Fourteen stained-glass windows, designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, had been acquired for the church.
The first window, "The Good Shepherd," was part of Tiffany's chapel exhibit at the 1893 World's Colombian Exposition in Chicago. It was there that St. Luke's and the avant-garde artist would begin a relationship that lasted more than three decades and led to the church amassing one of the finest collections of Tiffany stained-glass in the world.
A trip to the fair
In 1893, members of St. Luke's made the trip to Chicago.
"We know for a fact that members of the congregation went to the World's Fair. And so, we're guessing that they walked in and went, 'Oh, that's a window we want,'" said Laurinda Brimeyer, a congregation member and volunteer tour guide.
RRS Stewart, St. Luke's historian, said Tiffany was not a well-known commodity at the time.
"He was just starting out," she said. "He was basically an unknown."
A new process
Charles Tiffany, the founder of Tiffany and Co., expected his son to join the family jewelry business. But as a young man, Louis Tiffany was more interested in pursuing a different path.
After a stint in interior decorating during which he counted Mark Twain and President Chester Arthur as clients, Tiffany began to concentrate on glasswork. He patented a process he called "favrile" (French for "handmade"), which involved infusing the glass with color rather than painting it.
Tiffany also perfected the process of using glass sheets one on top of the other, which allowed layers to be manipulated. This made things like water ripples and clothing folds come to life.
"Every sheet (of glass) that was made was a one of a kind sheet because it was done by hand," said Mary Armstrong, a church member and volunteer tour guide. "He could mimic the drape of cloth or the ripple of water. I always use 'The Good Shepherd' window as an example. There's a clear ripple glass, and that gives it the shimmery look of water."
Tiffany also employed women in his studio, an unusual policy for the 19th century.
"Tiffany designed the windows," said Susan McGovern, a church member and volunteer tour guide. "But it was unmarried women with their more delicate hands who created the finished product."
A long relationship with St. Luke's
After the initial purchase of the "The Good Shepherd," members of St. Luke's continued to buy windows until 1931.
Throughout the years, nine large Tiffany windows made their way to St. Luke's, in addition to smaller windows. They are memorials, purchased by families in honor of loved ones.
The buying of the Tiffany windows tended to have a domino effect among the wealthy members. As the church installed each window, another family would decide to order one.
"I think it became a 'keeping up with the Joneses' situation," Stewart said. "One family donated a window that they dedicated to a family member, and then other families thought, 'Oh, we're going to buy a window, too.'"
The rise and fall of Tiffany glass
Tiffany glass began to fall out of favor around the time of his death in 1933. Art Deco was all the rage, and the Tiffany style was considered old-fashioned.
A renewed interest in Tiffany stained-glass began in the 1970s, jumpstarted by celebrities.
"You could buy Tiffany at garage sales or the Goodwill store," Brimeyer said. "But then, celebrities like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Catherine Deneuve began buying it, and suddenly, everybody wanted it."
In addition to the windows themselves, St. Luke's also has four Tiffany lamps, as well as the original drawings of the planned windows, known as "cartoons," which have proven helpful during restoration.
Restoration and renewal
As money and time are available, St. Luke's has been working with Bovard Studio, of Fairfield, Iowa, on restoring the Tiffany windows. Some of the windows are 125 years old.
"We were able to get some historical preservation grants, but that doesn't go on forever," Stewart said. "The money that comes from donations by tourists goes into our restoration fund. When we have enough money from our donations, we take another window out (for restoration)."
The latest window that was restored was the Job window, at $40,000.
"It's unbelievable what we were able to see (on that window) that we didn't even know was there," McGovern said.
Purchased in 1931, the "King David" window is the only one signed with Tiffany's signature stamp.
"We have all three stamps that were used," Stewart said. "If people are really into Tiffany, they're excited that they got to see all three of them."
The congregation of St. Luke's is looking forward to the day when all of the windows are restored to their original glory.
"When we have some money in the restoration fund, we call Bovard and have them come and let us know what we can get for our money," Stewart said. "It's a slow process, but we'll only do it when we have the funds."