PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., will reopen beginning on Wednesday, July 1, with advanced reservation, according to officials.
Two-hour, self-guided tours of the exhibition galleries will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The location has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
For more information, call 608-348-3301, email museums@platteville.org or visit mining.jamison.museum. Updates also can be found on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MiningJamisonMuseum.