Around 208 million Americans will take one or more summer excursions to sun, sand and mountain getaways. For such adventurers, and those who stay closer to home, summer offers opportunities for improving your health — and for doing it some damage.
Three summer wellness issues (of varying significance) that can ding your health include sleep changes caused by increased hours of daylight; the danger of sustained heat waves; and, oh yes ... brain freeze from eating icy treats too quickly. Here’s how to cope.
• When daylight stretches from just over eight hours to 15 hours a day, that reduces the body’s production of melatonin — the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. If you’re having trouble getting seven to eight hours of shut-eye nightly, use light-blocking shades on windows and a sleep mask, and hit the hay on time and wake up at the same time every day
• NOAA’s Summer Outlook predicts another heatwave for most of the U.S. In fact, 2023 may be one of the top 10 warmest years on record. Staying hydrated (no sugar-added drinks) is job No. 1. Also, exercise in cooler mornings and evenings and pay attention to air quality (heat can worsen it, as can wildfires). Avoid outdoor activities when advised.
• Brain freeze — that pain in your head when you eat something super-cold too quickly — comes from rapidly contracting and then rapidly expanding blood vessels on the roof of your mouth. The solutions: Eat more slowly and, when the pain hits, push your tongue against the roof of your mouth to help warm up the area.