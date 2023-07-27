The Grand Opera House will host auditions for the first production of its 2023-2024 season, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” based on the characters from Arnold Lobel’s children’s books.
Auditions for actors 18 and older will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 7, at the Grand’s rehearsal space in the Arcade Building, 880 Locust St., suites 222 and 228. Enter through the Locust Street entrance and take the stairs to the second floor.
Those who are unable to arrive at the start of the audition time can email casting@thegrandoperahouse.com or call the business office at 563-588-4356 to give an approximate arrival time.
Actors will be notified if they are needed for callbacks on Tuesday, Aug. 8. If performers are not called back, it does not mean that they are not being considered for a role.
Actors must complete an audition form, which can be done prior to auditions. Those auditioning should be prepared to list all conflicts or potential conflicts that overlap with the production’s rehearsal and performance schedule.
Actors must prepare a one-minute cut (approximately 32 bars) of a musical theater song, come dressed to move for a short movement component and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.
Video submissions also can be made to casting@thegrandoperahouse.com. They should contain 32 bars of a musical theater song showcasing range. Adding a movement or dance section to your audition tape is optional. All video submissions need to be received by Monday, Aug. 7.