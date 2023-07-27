The Grand Opera House will host auditions for the first production of its 2023-2024 season, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” based on the characters from Arnold Lobel’s children’s books.

Auditions for actors 18 and older will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 7, at the Grand’s rehearsal space in the Arcade Building, 880 Locust St., suites 222 and 228. Enter through the Locust Street entrance and take the stairs to the second floor.

