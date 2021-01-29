The number of students enrolled in the various types of fine arts classes across Iowa now can be seen, thanks to an effort spearheaded by the Iowa Department of Education.
The Iowa Arts Education Data Project Dashboard recently was launched to understand and increase student interest in fine arts education, according to department officials.
Organizers with the Arts Education Data Project have been collaborating with state departments of education, state arts councils and foundation partners to assess the impact of arts education at state levels and on a school-by-school basis for the past 15 years, with the goal to increase access and participation among students.
The effort compiles data gathered by state departments of education, standardizes it and releases it to a publicly available, interactive dashboard.
New Jersey was the first state to adopt use of the dashboard, noting that schools saw an increase in participation in its school-based arts programs from 65% in 2006 to 80% in 2017.
Additional data released in California helped facilitate the passage of legislation allocating $40 million to such programs.
It’s new information that Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts are eager to glean from the dashboard, not only to help drive engagement among area students but also to further the prevalence of fine arts education in schools, as well as discussion among local educators.
“I will be using the participation data found in the dashboard in professional development to drive conversations among staff around increasing participation and determining if there are barriers to joining any arts discipline at our high schools,” said Shirley Davis-Orwoll, music fine arts coordinator for the Dubuque Community School District. “Awareness is the first step, followed by action, and so the dashboard is one of many things to look at to improve what is delivered to our Dubuque students in the arts.”
Students can take advantage of it, too, when signing up for electives or other arts-related classes by seeing how many other students are involved. The hope is that it can create a pipeline for students interested in the arts, officials said.
Dubuque Hempstead,
Senior and Western Dubuque high schools already have a place on the dashboard, as do several other high schools across Iowa.
“There are so many ways to view Iowa arts education data on our dashboard — the possibilities are nearly endless,” said Angela Matsuoka, fine arts consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “Essentially, just about any question you could think of regarding arts participation or enrollment can be answered on one of our tab views. Our goal is to have our dashboard viewed and used as widely as possible.”
The dashboard is updated annually through information submitted by schools. Quadrant Research, a national leader in arts research, helped enact it for Iowa and other states.
The Iowa dashboard includes only high school students, but plans are underway to extend it to middle schools and possibly elementary schools.
“I feel the most unique feature is that it provides us the opportunity to compare our programs to those around the state,” said Brad Manternach, Dubuque Community School District visual arts coordinator. “In the visual arts, we have never really had anything like this before. It shares with us how we measure up to other programs like ours, as well as gives a look at what other districts and schools are offering. Having this data helps us ask the right questions about our programs, identify areas to address and helps us set goals to better meet the needs of our students.”