The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host a pair of events for youth on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Baby & Me Tours will take place at 9 a.m. Babies and their caregivers can participate in a 30-minute tour of the museum exhibitions, with a focus on shapes, colors and textures. To register, call 563-557-1815.
At 2 p.m., ages 3-5, accompanied by a parents or guardians, can participate in Young at Art. Attendees should dress to get messy. The cost is $3 per child, including supplies. To register, contact Margaret Buhr at 563-557-1815 or mbuhr@dbqart.com.