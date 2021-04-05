The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Biff & Me.”
Genre: Comedy short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 14 minutes.
Director/Producer/
Writer: Nicola Rose.
Online/trailer:
Synopsis: A girl genius and a boy bully, both 14 years old, discover they share an unlikely dream to compete in a beauty pageant.
Behind the scenes: “(‘Biff & Me’) takes a serious topic — self-acceptance — and looks at it through a comic lens, while still remaining heartfelt,” said director, producer and writer Nicola Rose.
Rose, a New York-based filmmaker, is the recipient of the 2018 Raine Filmmaker Award, 2019 Female Filmmakers Fuse Emerging Talent Award and is a veteran on the film festival circuit.
She also works as a French-to-English translator and freelance casting director.
“Biff & Me” is her fourth film. David Kaid and Sierra Blanca play the title roles. Blanca previously worked with Rose on Rose’s 2019 short film, “Gabrielle.”
“I hope (this film) reminds people that appearances can be deceiving,” Rose said. “Sometimes the people who seem the most predictable and one-dimensional turn out to be the most surprising and complex. And sometimes the least likely friendships turn out to be the best ones.”