In “Sleeping Beauty,” a princess is cursed to sleep for 100 years, until she is awakened by a handsome prince. If you have insomnia, you may think you’d enjoy getting knocked out like that, but opting for a diet that helps promote a good night’s rest is a smarter option.
Quality sleep tamps down inflammation, promotes heart health and better cognition and helps regulate blood sugar. And for folks who have sleep apnea and insomnia — well, it’s vital. A new study published in European Respiratory Journal tracked folks over 15 years and found that people who have both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea were almost 50% more likely to die over that time period than folks without either condition.
So, what foods promote a good night’s sleep? Pumpkin, chia seeds and almonds deliver magnesium — which is thought to help regulate your body’s timekeeping system. Beans, leafy greens, avocados and bananas are rich in potassium, which helps improve sleep quality, according to the Sleep Foundation. Other smart bites include foods that provide melatonin or precursors to melatonin, such as tart cherries, walnuts and pistachios. Melatonin helps with the timing of your circadian rhythm (24-hour internal clock) and with sleep.
While you’re at it: Don’t eat foods that crank up insomnia, such as those with added sugars, ultraprocessed foods and red meat. One study found that folks who eat 4.5 ounces of red meat per day get around two hours less sleep per night, and the sleep they do get is poorer quality than that of non-meat-eaters.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.