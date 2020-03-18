In 2012, the network TLC aired “Obese & Expecting,” a reality-style show that followed four severely obese women through their challenging pregnancy. They and their child-to-be were at high risk for severe complications including miscarriage, preeclampsia (for the mom), a difficult delivery, stillbirth, heart disease (baby and mom), and metabolic syndrome and diabetes for both down the road. In addition, any child born to an obese mom is likely to have to battle heart disease and obesity prematurely. Other risks to the child are being revealed all the time.
One newly identified risk is the development of ADHD. A study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, involved 2,000 children who were followed from birth to age seven and eight. It turned out that women who were obese before conceiving were twice as likely to have a child who developed ADHD.
This adds to previous evidence that there’s an association between mom’s weight and her offspring’s risk for developmental and emotional problems. More research is needed to understand how maternal obesity triggers ADHD, but one hypothesis is that the woman’s increased levels of body-wide inflammation negatively affect fetal development.
So, if you’re obese and thinking about becoming pregnant, talk to your doctor and get a referral to a dietician who specializes in behavioral health nutrition. A new study in the journal Family Practice found that obese people lost around 2.6 pounds per visit (four weekly; 12 biweekly) with a registered dietitian nutritionist who provided intensive behavioral therapy as well as nutritional counseling.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
