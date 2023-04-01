St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its annual Good Friday community service from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7.

The service of the “Seven Last Words” will begin with an organ prelude by Charles Barland, followed by the procession of the cross. Twenty-minute worship segments will follow, with organ interludes between each segment.

