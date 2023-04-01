St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its annual Good Friday community service from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The service of the “Seven Last Words” will begin with an organ prelude by Charles Barland, followed by the procession of the cross. Twenty-minute worship segments will follow, with organ interludes between each segment.
The service will be lead by area musicians and community religious leaders during each Word.
12:15 p.m.: The First Word: The Rev. Kevin Goodrich, St. John’s Episcopal Church.
12:35 p.m.: The Second Word: The Rev. MargaretAnne Overstreet, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
1 p.m.: The Third Word: The Rev. Karen Candee, Summit United Congregational Church.
1:25 p.m.: The Fourth Word: The Rev. Tim Bees, First Baptist Church.
1:45 p.m.: The Fifth Word: The Rev. Diane Grace, Chaplain, Hospice of Dubuque.
2:10 p.m.: The Sixth Word: Pastor Robert Kimble, Radius Church and chief executive officer of the Dream Center.
2:30 p.m.: The Seventh Word: The Rev. Stephanie Ells, First Presbyterian Church.
2:50 p.m.: A Time of Meditation: The Rev. Stephanie Schlimm, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
3 p.m.: Tolling of the tower chime 33 times for Jesus’ earthly life.
A livestream will be available at stlukesdbq.org. The service also will be available for later viewing.
