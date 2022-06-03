SCALES MOUND, Ill. — The Mound Music Festival will be from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the park in the middle of Scales Mound.

Live music will be provided by local and regional musicians, including the Americana Band, Meghan Davis, Dylan Doyle, Jef Spradley, Bryan Popp and Wicked Liz and the Belly Swirls.

Food and drink will be available from Celtic Kitchen, Happy Hibachi, Cheese Curds and Vesperman Farms. Pop and beer will be available in the upper pavilion.

The High Point Cruisers will be displaying its cars on the east side of the park.

Admission is free. Lawn chairs are welcome and recommended.

