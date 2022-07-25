When Cheech and Chong sing “I’m in Love with Marijuana, Makes Me Feel Just Like an Iguana,” it might be smart to ask if those two slightly addled hippies could actually leap safely from branch to branch or plummet 40 feet from a tree to the ground without injury, as the wily reptile can do.

A study in BMJ Open Respiratory Research indicates that the answer would be a resounding no. It reports that one out of every 25 folks using cannabis will end up in the emergency room during the year; and overall ER visits are 22% higher among cannabis users than nonusers. They’re literally tripping and crashing because cannabis use reduces motor skills and coordination, and impairs driving.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

