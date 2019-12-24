Many Christmas Eves ago, when I was a single mother exhausted by a seemingly endless parade of Christmas activities, I inadvertently started a Christmas Eve tradition.
As with many families, we always put out homemade cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve. But on this particular night before Christmas, I wasn’t in a baking mood. I had children to put to bed who would insist that I read “The Polar Express” to them at least five times. I had presents to wrap. And I was hungry.
“You know,” I said to my three wide-eyed little girls, “Santa will be sick and tired of cookies by the time he gets to our house. How about we give him something more substantial to get him through the rest of the night?”
So, I began my family’s tradition of leaving an Italian sub sandwich and a Dr. Pepper for Santa on Christmas Eve.
Some traditions have a religious foundation, others are based on a family’s ethnic or national background. Some, like my family’s sub and soda for Santa, might originate as a unique family custom.
It’s Christmas Eve, but it’s not too late to create family traditions. It doesn’t have to be a grand or expensive gesture. It could be as simple as lighting advent candles, reading a book together or putting on pajamas, piling into the car with a thermos of hot cocoa and taking a drive to view the neighborhood’s Christmas lights.
Here are some traditions from around the world to give you ideas:
Jolabokaflod (Yule Book Flood): A tradition in Iceland since World War II, family members give each other books on Christmas Eve, then spend the evening reading and eating chocolate. The Iceland Publishers Association catalog, Bokatidindi, is to Icelanders what the Sears’ Wish Book used to be to American children. With a population of about 340,000, the island nation has a 99% literacy rate.
La Vigilia (The Vigil) and Le Reveillon de Noel (The Christmas Feast): Many Christmas Eve traditions revolve around food. In France, the feast features regional cuisine or a family’s special dishes. The Buche de Noel (Yule Log), with its moist sponge cake covered with chocolate buttercream, is the star of any French holiday feast.
In Italy, the Christmas Eve meal is known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes, and was traditionally a lighter meal with no meat. Italian-Americans have made it more of an event, adding stuffed pastas, gnocchi and lots of sweets to the menu. The tradition dates to the Roman Catholic custom of abstaining from meat on the night before a feast day.
Juleaften: According to Danish folklore, all animals can talk on Christmas Eve and will stay up all night conversing to take advantage of their one night of speech. In order to make sure that none of the animals speak badly about them, children put out birdseed, grain and fruits for wild animals and give their pets extra treats.
Roller Skate Mass: In Caracas, Venezuela, everyone roller skates to Mass on Christmas Eve. The tradition is so prevalent that many city streets are closed to traffic so roller skaters can glide freely to and from church. Iowa might not be the place to roller skate in December, but bowling or ice skating with the family on Christmas Eve could be a worthy alternative.
Kurisumasu ni wa kentakki: Since 1974, Japanese families have enjoyed “Kentucky for Christmas,” thanks to an ingenious marketing campaign by KFC. Christmas is not a holiday that is widely celebrated in Japan, but more than 3 million families enjoy a KFC Christmas Eve meal every year.
Las Posadas: In Mexico, children go door to door asking if there is any “room at the inn.” This is a symbolic ritual commemorating the innkeeper who gave Joseph and Mary shelter. This custom starts on Dec. 16, and the children are refused entrance until Christmas Eve, when they are invited into a neighborhood home for a celebration with food, drinks and pinatas.
Julafton: In Sweden, Christmas Eve is celebrated with a julbord (smorgasbord or buffet) rather than a sit-down Christmas feast. The julbord could include cold meats, cheeses, fish, meatballs, sausages, potatoes, breads and desserts. Unlike many Christmas Eve meals, which are served later in the evening, the smorgasbord is served at midday, making it a perfect lunchtime tradition if there are young children in the family.
While my family’s Santa sandwich custom is relatively new, started when my now 30-something daughters were small, I’d like to think that 100 years from now, in a loving home in a Midwest city somewhere, a child will ask why they’re putting out that Italian sub and Dr. Pepper for Santa, and their mother will say, “It all started with your great-great-great grandmother ...”