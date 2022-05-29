Food doesn’t just sustain us. It teaches us. It tells us stories. It comforts us. It reminds us of those who have come before. It brings us together.
There is history and heritage in every bite, and this is especially true when it comes to soul food.
Gathering around the table
Frannie Sanders, co-owner of Frannie’s BBQ in Dubuque with her husband, Antywone, grew up in St. Paul, Minn., surrounded by family, including her grandparents, Donald and Joan Williams.
“It was my grandmother and my grandfather who really embedded the importance of family gatherings and sitting at the table and sharing good food,” she said.
Frannie has fond memories of those gatherings, with the house full of relatives and the intoxicating smells of delicious food wafting through the rooms.
“Really, that’s why soul food became soul food,” she said. “It was about comfort. It was about love. It was about leaving the issues of the world outside of these doors. Let’s just love on each other and talk about whatever’s right and enjoy it over some good food. Because that always comes with good feelings, right?”
Deep South heritage
Snoflake Naylor co-owns Shugga’s Soul Cafe with her son, Shelvin. The family’s roots are in northeast Louisiana’s Richland Parish, where Naylor’s grandmother, Gladys Robinson Naylor, owned Naylor’s Cafe in the small town of Rayville. The bar next door was owned by Naylor’s grandfather.
“We called her Big G,” she said. “My grandmother cooked everything homemade from the greens to the cakes. At my grandfather’s bar, they served three things: Chicken wings and potato salad, catfish and potato salad and hamburger and fries. Just three things, but they were good things.”
Naylor said her mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother on her paternal side were all good cooks who passed on their love of cooking through the generations and who were at every family gathering.
“My great-great-grandma Katie was the head of the family,” she said. “I remember her with hair as white as a cloud. They were all good cooks.”
But it was her maternal grandmother who took the prize when it came to cooking.
“My mother’s mother, Grandma Washington — she was the one that could really throw down,” she said. “I’m talking slap your mama cooking. That’s when you know it’s good — you’re not gonna slap your mama, of course, but that’s what you say when it’s really that good.”
Antywone Sanders, who grew up in Minneapolis, Minn., with family who had come from Arkansas, remembers learning to cook from his grandparents, Clarence and Blanche Lenear.
“I remember my grandmother in a wheelchair in the kitchen,” he said. “She would direct me in how to serve and how to work in the kitchen. I just saw how the magic happened there — put flour in this, add a pinch of salt to this. I learned all of her tricks. She just turned 90, and I still talk to her almost every day. She’s still giving me ideas.”
At Frannie’s BBQ, Antywone’s specialty will be smoking meat and serving up delicious brisket and rib tips, but he also plans on adding his Grandma Blanche’s apple turnovers to the menu.
“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever tasted,” he said. “So, those apple turnovers will be coming.”
Love and family
Wes Rainer operates Hot Diggity Dogz in Dubuque with his wife, Secless Turner. They have been serving Chicago-style food to ex-pat Chicagoans in the area for the past two years.
“Soul food is about love and family,” he said. “Hot dogs, polish sausage, Italian beef — that can all definitely be soul food.”
Rainer grew up in a rough Chicago neighborhood, and he credits the fact that many of his family members lived on the same few blocks with keeping him out of trouble.
“We cousins traveled in a pack,” he said. “We were always together. Gangs didn’t approach groups. And when we got home, there would be food.”
Rainer has been expanding his menu, mostly because he misses many of his family’s cherished recipes.
“There was always food, and wherever it was, that’s where the family would gather that weekend or whenever,” he said. “My Auntie Rachel’s greens, my Auntie Shaline’s chicken and pork chops, my cousin Sunette’s sweets, especially her butter cookies.”
Rainer has tried to get some of those recipes for his menu, but hasn’t had success except with cousin Sunette.
“She finally gave me the recipe for her butter cookies,” he said. “We sell out of them all the time.”
Just like home
Naylor said her goals with Shugga’s are to make it seem like home for people who grew up eating the dishes she prepares, and to introduce people to the food she always prepares with love.
“I had a young man hug me over smothered chicken,” she said. “He said he hadn’t had it since his mother passed. He said it brought back so many memories.”
Naylor has taken Gabby Smith, 21, under her wing, training her to be the manager of Shugga’s and teaching her the art of soul food cooking.
“At first, I thought there was no way I could ever do what she does,” Smith said. “And then she teaches me how to do something, and I’m amazed with myself that I’m able to do it. She has been very encouraging.”
The Sanders are transitioning to a new location and are planning on a grand opening at the beginning of June. The larger space will offer the opportunity to expand their dining area, and Frannie Sanders already has ideas for how to encourage conversations between people.
“I love listening to people and having conversations,” Frannie said. “I’m really an introvert, but we were big on debates during those family gatherings. It was my grandfather’s way of stretching us, of encouraging us to reach for more. We would talk about everything from politics to religion to quantum stuff. I didn’t believe I was related to such a group of beautiful minds. I gained so much just from those experiences.”
From the heart to the soul
Naylor said wherever people gather, whether it’s a prayer breakfast or a business meeting, there is food. And wherever there is food, there is an opportunity to spread love.
“I was always taught that what comes from the heart reaches the heart,” she said. “People in the community have told me, ‘There’s so much love in your food.’ I love to watch customers try my sweet potatoes or catfish for the first time. The look on their faces says it all. Soul food is cooked from the heart.”
While quantifying soul food specifically can be tricky, Frannie Sanders said there’s a very easy definition.
“Make it with love, share it with love, enjoy it with the people you love,” she said. “That way, any good food is soul food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.